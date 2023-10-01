Woman apprehends man who abducted, killed her daughter in Kaduna

One Aminu Ibrahim has been arrested in Zaria, Kaduna State, after a woman, whose daughter he allegedly kidnapped and killed, recognised him when she went to deliver ransom money.

The suspect was apprehended by passers-by after the woman recognised him and raised the alarm.

The Kaduna State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan, told journalists that investigation was ongoing, on the matter, while the suspect was arrested.

The suspect, Aminu Ibrahim, allegedly abducted Fatima Adamu who he later allegedly killed and buried in his house.

According to family members of the deceased, Fatima who was aged 23, had travelled to Kaduna from Zaria where she was to spend four days.

“When she did not return after 4 days and she did not answer our phone calls, we were worried. Later, a man picked the call and told us that Fatima was abducted by him. He demanded N100,000 as ransom.

“We raised the amount and took it to him at a place in Wusasa, Zaria. He promised to release Fatima that day but did not. Three days after he called again and asked for another N100,000. Late Fatima ‘s mother and her sister sold a plot of land and took the money to the place he fixed in Wusasa but on sighting the man, the mother recognised him and raised alarm.

“The confusion attracted people who assisted in apprehenting him. He was taken to a Police station nearby where the officers interrogated him,” a family member said.

Sources within the state police command said Aminu had confessed to the crime and had shown the police where he buried Fatima in his house located at Limanchin Iya area of Zaria.

He was also said to have confessed that he had participated in abducting other individuals, while admitting that Fatima died in his custody and he secretly buried her in his house.

