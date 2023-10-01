Ogun Police says reports about abduction of three students is fake

Viral reports that three students from Salawu Abiola Comprehensive High School in Osiele, Abeokuta, had been abducted have been refuted by the Ogun State Police Command.

The command spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, made the clarification in a statement she made available to newsmen on Saturday night.

Odutola urged the people to ignore the report, describing it as inaccurate and having the power to frighten the populace.

The statement read, “The attention of Ogun State Police Command has been drawn to an online news being circulated in the wake of Friday 29th September 2023, that three pupils of Salawu Abiola Comprehensive High School, Abeokuta, were kidnapped without first getting clarifications from the Command”.

Read Also: Police rescues eight church members in Ondo

“Ogun State Police Command hereby reiterate that the report is misleading and capable of creating a state of panic and false alarm when nothing of such happened”.

“The Ogun State Police Command confirms that the alleged case of kidnapping is false and should be disregarded”.

“To address these rumours, the Divisional Police Officer in Odeda conducted a discreet investigation in collaboration with the Principals of Salawu Abiola Comprehensive High School, Osiele namely Olapade K. O, Principal Senior School and Bankole T. A, Principal Junior School”.

“The parents of the pupils were contacted, and none of them reported any cases of kidnapping to the school authorities”.

“In light of this investigation, the Commissioner of Police, Alamutu Abiodun Mustapha, has assured the public that security measures have been reinforced across the State”.

“Residents are encouraged to carry on with their daily routines without any fear or risk to themselves or their properties”.

“The Police Command also appeals to online writers to verify the authenticity of stories before publishing them”.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now