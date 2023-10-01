Bandits kill one, abduct 19 others in Kaduna community

Suspected bandits struck again in the southern part of Kaduna State, killing one person and abducting 19 others in Angwanwaku community in Kufana Chiefdom of Kajuru Local Government Area of the state, including women.

The Secretary of the Chiefdom, Tanimu Makaddas, who disclosed this to journalists, said that the incident happened around 12:00am on Saturday when the attackers invaded the community.

Makaddas, who gave the name of the person killed as Kukah Yari, also said that one Abuki Dogo was injured during the attack.

Those abducted, according to Makadas, included Yakubu Abba, Basiru Maiwada, Keziya Silas, Peace Silas, Lami Istifanus, Habila Musa, Bege Liazarus, Joshua Abuki, Juliana Habila, Stella Yohanna.

Others he said, were Genesis Ezikiel, Deborah Ezikiel, Salomi Dutse, Rifkatu Zaphaniah, Tamar Liazarus, Ejah Habila, Rejoice Ezekiel, Catharine Silas, and Gundu Rubu.

The state government and the state police command are yet to make any official comment or confirmation.

