Police rescues eight church members in Ondo

Police operatives in Ondo have rescued eight Christian worshippers in the state.

The victims, who were members of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) in Oke Igan, Akure, were kidnapped by gunmen at Elegbeka in Ose local government area of the state on Friday.

They were travelling in the church bus to Ifon, Ose LGA, for a burial ceremony when they were waylaid and dragged to the bush by the gunmen.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Olufunmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, who confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday, said the victims were rescued unhurt.

She said those rescued were seven women and one man, adding that efforts to rescue others unhurt were ongoing.

“Good news! 8 victims rescued, and effort is on to rescue others unhurt.

“The victims said that they were on their way to a wake keep and on getting to Ajagbale via Elegbeka on Ifon/Owo expressway, they were accosted by five gunmen who shot sporadically and forcefully took them to the bush,” the spokesperson added.

