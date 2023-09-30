Top Slot Games to Try Out

In the last decade, online slots have been fine tuned to become more and more appealing to players. And it worked: slots are now one of the most popular types of entertainment in the world.

Once they were a basic mechanical thrill operated by coins in specific venues – now they make up the biggest part of the booming online casino industry.

Thanks to the explosion of internet technology and rapid spread of remote access, slots have become more popular than ever before.

Their recipe for fun has stayed remarkably consistent. The simple thrill of waiting for reels to spins has transferred perfectly to the online casino world.

You can now find a huge range of incredibly immersive and engaging slot games across the internet.

Games range from classic fruit machines with pineapple and grape symbols to advanced video slots with animations, soundtracks and sophisticated gameplay. From the Pharaohs to pop stars, there are themed slots for every player.

Compared to any other online games, slots often offer higher payout rates. And the casinos trying to promote their slots offer generous deals, bonuses and promotions to attract new players. Look out for offer of free spins, welcome bonuses and loyalty programs.

With this boom in online lots, there are so many slot games available it’s hard to decide which ones to play. Sometimes of course it depends on individual preferences.

But there are some incredible slot games with high payout rates that are the crown jewels of the slot world. These are the slots that every player should have tried at least once.

Here is our pick of the best of the best slots:

Gates of Olympus

Ready for some serious thrills? The Gates of Olympus by Virgin Games, say the reviews, ‘is not for the faint hearted’. This Greek Mythology adventure is a varied, exciting, rollercoaster of a slot game.

Amid all the fantastic graphics and captivating design, there’s a maximum win of 5,000 times your initial stake. The RTP is a healthy 96.5% and there is the potential for unlimited free spins.

Mega Moolah

This progressive jackpot slot will get you lost in the fun of its jungle theme. It has become an online icon after paying out some of the largest jackpots in the history of online slot games.

It’s a great place for dreamers who want to win big – but it’s fun too. That’s why more than 18 million players have played Mega Moolah – and come away as winners.

Book of Dead

With an RTP of 94.99%, this classic game from Play’n Go will take you on a fantasy trip to Ancient Egypt – and you will certainly hope to stumble on the hidden treasure. That’s down to a cool 25,000-times-stake maximum payout.

With stakes from 1p to £50, there’s a lot of room for variety. Totting up records from UK sites, it turns out Book of Dead is consistently one of the most popular games each month this year.

Ugga Bugga

Take an entertaining tropical excursion with another of this year’s most played slot games.

It was created by Playtech and boasts a very high RTP of 99.07%. It’s good for your playing budget – and fun too with an opportunity to win 1,000x your stake.

Starburst

Ready to blast off? Starburst is a five-reel, 10-payline game that will take deep into outer space.

Its rocket-powered thrills have shot it to new heights this year. Starburst has become one of the most popular online slots.

Highlights include its low stake limits combined with high payout rates. And look out for the unique ‘Starburst Wilds’ feature slipping a bit of clever tactics into the gameplay.

Gonzo’s Quest

This themed slot features Spanish explorer Gonzo. You follow him as he searches through South American rainforest for the golden treasures of the lost city of Eldorado.

It’s an adventure-themed slot that’s full of thrills – and will you discover gold at the end of it?

Gonzo’s highlights include exciting cascading reels and the chance for multiple wins from a single spin.

Mega Joker

Looking for brilliant animations, creative features and inspiring bonuses? Skip this one then.

Instead settle in for some old-school simple thrills. Mega Joker is a little more nostalgic than anything else on this list.

And that’s why so many players lover this retro game from NetEnt. Expect to be taken back into the world of the classic fruit machine.

There are even background sounds of a traditional casino slot room, with realistic button clicks and reel spin sounds. And if that’s not enough, the generous RTP of 99% should get your attention.

Immortal Romance

We’ll finish with a hilarious vampire-themed slot. Immortal Romance has a unique storyline plus a high payout rate of 98.86%.

There’s a reason why it has become a cult classic – try it and see.

