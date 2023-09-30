One dies as Katsina varsity students clash over female colleague

A student of the Federal University Dutsin-Ma (FUDMA), Katsina State simply identified as Abubakar has been confirmed dead following a clash between students over one of their female colleagues.

The victim was a 200-level student of the Computer Science Department at the university until his death.

The spokesman for the state police command, Abubakar Sadiq, who confirmed the news in a statement on Saturday, said six students of the institution had been arrested over the incident which occurred at Darawa quarters, Dutsinma local government area of the state on Thursday.

The incident, according to him, followed a heated argument between the students.

The spokesman dismissed claims on social media that the student’s death was due to a disagreement over religion and urged the people of the state to disregard the rumours.

READ ALSO: Troops rescue seven more abducted varsity students, 3 construction workers in Zamfara

Sadiq said: “The command is working diligently to gather and analyse all available evidence, including eyewitness testimonies with the aim of establishing a comprehensive understanding of the events that transpired while upholding the principles of justice and fairness.

“As the investigation progresses, updates will be shared with the public to ensure transparency.

“We encourage any individual with relevant information about the incident that will assist the investigation to step forward, as all information received will be treated with the utmost confidentiality.

“The Commissioner of Police, Katsina State Command, CP Aliyu Abubakar Musa, while calling on the general public to remain calm, extends his deepest condolences to the family and friends affected by this tragedy and the management of the Federal University Dutsinma.

“We convey our sympathies and support during this difficult time.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now