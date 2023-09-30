Lagos govt clears shanties, obstructions along Red Line routes

The Lagos State government on Saturday began clearing shanties and reclaiming Right of Way (RoW) for the Red Rail in the state.

The exercise which took place from Agbado in Ogun State to Ebute Metta, Lagos, was led by the state’s Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Oluyinka Olumide.

The Special Adviser on e-GIS and Urban Development to the Governor, Dr. Olajide Babatunde, the General Manager, Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Mr. Gbolahan Oki, and senior directors in the agency and ministry were in the team.

The enforcement started from the Lateef Jakande Station, Agbado, and continued through Iju to Babatunde Fashola Station in Agege.

All makeshift stalls along rail lines and permanent structures including four new generation churches were demolished during the exercise.

Two new churches under construction were sealed and marked with quit notices while traders hurriedly removed their wares from makeshift stalls.

Oki, who supervised the removal of obstructions on the RoW, insisted that the lives of residents of Lagos were “more important than any business.

On his part, the commissioner said the enforcement would continue along the entire train corridor.

He said the exercise would be sustained to keep the Red Rail Line project corridor safe for the people of the state.

Olumide advised traders to relocate to the markets and instructed his team to inspect the corridor every Tuesday and Thursday to arrest defaulters.

He said: “What we are doing is a clean-up of the corridor along the Red Rail Line because the train that is coming is going to be a very fast train.

“It is not advisable for pedestrians to be along the corridor basically for their lives. Life is much more important to the state government. And in that regard, we have to clear up all that the corridor.

“We will continue to clean up this corridor from the beginning up till the end along the Red Line.

“People must desist from putting up any structure along this corridor. They just must comply because their lives are more important to us.

“Go online and check all rail stations in the world. It is not a place for people to walk, trade, or carry out businesses.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now