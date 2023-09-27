NAF destroys IPOB’s alleged hideouts in Anambra, Imo

The Air Component of Operation UDO KA II on Tuesday destroyed several alleged hideouts of the Indigenous People of Biafra and its Eastern Security Network in Anambra and Imo States.

The Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the air strikes were carried out at Mother Valley Orsumughu in the Nnewi South local government area of Anambra and Aku Ihube in the Okigwe local government area of Imo State.

The operations, according to him, were parts of efforts aimed at denying the criminals the liberty to carry out their destructive acts in the South-East.

The statement read: “Acting on credible intelligence that IPOB/ESN terrorists had perfected plans to disrupt civic activities lined up in the coming days in Anambra and other South-East states.

“The air strikes were authorised in conjunction with ground troops and other security agencies on the location believed to also house some of their weapons and ammunitions.

“The strikes hit the target and were deemed successful following the ball of fire, fleeing terrorists at the location as well as feedback received.”

