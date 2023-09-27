News
Gunmen kill two in Kwara community
Gunmen on Tuesday night killed two persons in the Alalubosa community, Asa local government area of Kwara State.
Three persons identified as Semiat Mukaila, Abdullahi Awe, and Isiaq Abdullahi were also wounded in the attack.
The injured victims are currently receiving treatment in a hospital in the community.
Residents told journalists on Wednesday the hoodlums entered the community at about 10:00 p.m. and started shooting sporadically from various directions.
The spokesman for the state police command, Okasanmi Ajayi, confirmed the incident in a terse statement.
He said police operatives had been deployed to the scene.
