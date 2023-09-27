Gunmen kill two in Kwara community

Gunmen on Tuesday night killed two persons in the Alalubosa community, Asa local government area of Kwara State.

Three persons identified as Semiat Mukaila, Abdullahi Awe, and Isiaq Abdullahi were also wounded in the attack.

The injured victims are currently receiving treatment in a hospital in the community.

READ ALSO: Gunmen kill Fulani leader in Plateau

Residents told journalists on Wednesday the hoodlums entered the community at about 10:00 p.m. and started shooting sporadically from various directions.

The spokesman for the state police command, Okasanmi Ajayi, confirmed the incident in a terse statement.

He said police operatives had been deployed to the scene.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now