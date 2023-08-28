Police recover weapons from hoodlums terrorising residents in Delta

Police operatives in Delta have recovered weapons from suspected hoodlums terrorising Warri and other towns in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Bright Edafe, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Warri.

He added that the police had consequently launched a manhunt for the fleeing suspects.

The weapons, according to Edafe, were recovered by the surveillance team of Ekpan Police Division following credible intelligence on Wednesday.

He said: “The Divisional Police Officer, CSP Aliyu Shaba, led the surveillance team in the operation to the hoodlums’ hideout at Aladja Grammar School in Udu local government area of the state.

“Based on credible intelligence gathered over the activities of some criminals operating within Warri, Udu, Koko and environs, CSP Shaba led the surveillance team and trailed the hoodlums to their hideout.

“However, upon sighting the police, the hoodlums took to their heels. A search was conducted immediately around the uncompleted building and a bag was found by the operatives.

“Items recovered from the bag include one AK-47 rifle, and one magazine loaded with seven rounds of 7.62mm ammunition.

“Others were one English pump action gun with three live cartridges and two cut-to-size double barrel guns.

“Effort to identify and apprehend the hoodlums is ongoing.”

