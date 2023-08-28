NSCDC arrests 20 scavengers in Abuja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested 20 persons for allegedly scavenging at night in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The NSCDC Commandant in the FCT, Olusola Odumosu, who paraded the suspects on Monday, said the scavengers popularly called, “Baba Bola” were arrested by the operatives during a midnight patrol at different locations.

He said: “Scavenging at midnight is unacceptable in the FCT as intelligence reports revealed that most of the manhole, street lights and traffic lights vandalism as well as theft occurred at night in the FCT.

READ ALSO: NSCDC arrests two suspected cattle rustlers in Jigawa

“The command had received series of reports of criminals disguising as scavengers to attack citizens on transit during night hours.

“We activate routine night patrols which proved to be highly effective with unequivocal and resolute messages on zero tolerance for criminal activities in FCT.”

The commandant revealed that the suspects had undergone comprehensive investigation and would be handed over to Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) for prosecution.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now