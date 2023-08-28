Metro
NSCDC arrests 20 scavengers in Abuja
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested 20 persons for allegedly scavenging at night in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
The NSCDC Commandant in the FCT, Olusola Odumosu, who paraded the suspects on Monday, said the scavengers popularly called, “Baba Bola” were arrested by the operatives during a midnight patrol at different locations.
He said: “Scavenging at midnight is unacceptable in the FCT as intelligence reports revealed that most of the manhole, street lights and traffic lights vandalism as well as theft occurred at night in the FCT.
READ ALSO: NSCDC arrests two suspected cattle rustlers in Jigawa
“The command had received series of reports of criminals disguising as scavengers to attack citizens on transit during night hours.
“We activate routine night patrols which proved to be highly effective with unequivocal and resolute messages on zero tolerance for criminal activities in FCT.”
The commandant revealed that the suspects had undergone comprehensive investigation and would be handed over to Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) for prosecution.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....
FEATURE: The falling standard of education in Nigeria today: Whose Fault?
Over the years, education has proven to be the fulcrum facilitating national development in any state. Through education, knowledge is...
INVESTIGATION: Failed multi-million naira constituency water projects litter Sokoto communities
Many rural communities in Sokoto State are at the risk of an outbreak of diarrhea and other diseases due to...
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...
FEATURE: Outbreak of killer disease, diphtheria. What you should know
In recent time, diphtheria disease has become a matter of concern among the Nigerian populace. Its fast rising popularity has...