NSCDC arrests two suspected pipeline vandals in Imo

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested two suspected pipeline vandals in Imo State.

The NSCDC Commandant in the state, Mr. Matthew Ovye, disclosed to journalists at the end of the command’s senior management meeting in Owerri on Tuesday.

Ovye said the suspects, Paul Akunne, and Lucky Chioma, were arrested in the Ohaji-Egbema local government area of the state following intelligence reports.

He added that the arrest of the suspects was in line with the corps’ mandate to protect Nigeria’s critical assets.

The commandant stressed that with the removal of the subsidy on petroleum by President Bola Tinubu, the NSCDC had been directed by its Commandant-General, Mr. Ahmed Audi, to redouble efforts on the protection of oil and gas installations in the country.

Ovye said: “The Nigerian government means well for the masses but a few unrepentant elements want to sabotage the efforts of government.

“This is why, in line with our mandate, we have gone all out to prevent them and soon, their sponsors will also be apprehended.

“We must bring oil saboteurs to their knees and create an enabling environment to allow genuine actors to work to improve Nigeria’s internally generated revenue especially now that petroleum subsidy has been removed.”

