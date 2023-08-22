Metro
24-year-old housewife kills co-wife’s son in Bauchi
Operatives attached to Bauchi State Police Command have arrested a 24 year old housewife, Furera Abubakar of Bantu Village in Ningi Local Government area of Bauchi State for alleged culpable homicide.
The housewife was arrested for allegedly killing the four days old son of her co-housewife for a yet to be ascertained motive.
The Command PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili in a statement stated that the incident was reported to the Ningi Divisional Police headquarters on the 19th of August, 2023.
He added that the four-day-old baby was born on the 15th of August, 2023 and was allegedly murdered by the suspect, Furera Abubakar on the 19th of August, 2023 before the naming ceremony.
According to him, preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect is a co-wife to The nursing mother (victim’s mother).
He narrated that the suspect entered the co-wife’s room with insecticide liquid (Gramalin) and applied it to the baby’s unhealed umbilical cord.
The liquid which was suspected to be corrosive affected, and led to the deterioration of the baby’s health eventually leading to his death.
He added that investigation is discreetly ongoing, after which the suspect would be profiled and charged in court accordingly.
