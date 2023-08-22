Bandits kidnap two people in Bauchi village

Armed bandits suspected to be kidnappers on Saturday stormed Gumau community in Toro LGA of Bauchi State and kidnapped Alhaji Babangida (Dan Rimin Wunti) and Alhaji Saleh Jange, both residents of the area.

The bandits were said to have stormed the town in the wee hours, shooting sporadically to scare people away which enabled them to perpetrate their heinous crime.

A resident of the area revealed that after a time of respite, the bandits have resurfaced terrorizing the communities through incessant kidnapping for ransom, a development he said has devastated the people of the area.

Reacting to the development, the Member Representing Toro Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon.Dabo Ismail Haruna condemned the recent kidnappings in Gumau, Bargan Fulani, Salarma and Fishere Communities of Toro Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

He sympathized with the victims and prayed for their safe returns while assuring the Constituents of quick legislative interventions that would bring an end to the unfortunate incidents.

The Federal Lawmaker stressed that the spate of kidnappings in Toro Federal Constituency called for great concerns considering the recent kidnapping by the bandits.

This sad development came few days after similar incidents at Bargan Fulani where a woman was slaughtered and another man killed at Fishere Communities.

Haruna called for Stakeholders and traditional rulers engagements with the Security agencies amidst the challenges confronting Toro Federal Constituency.

He called on the State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed and the Federal Government to urgently order the deployment of more security ooeratives in Toro Local Government Area to fish out these criminals.

As of the time of filling this report, the State Police Command had not responded to enquiries made about the development as the PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili neither picked his calls, nor responded to the sms and whatsapp messages sent to his mobile number.

By Yemi Kanji

