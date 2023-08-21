Amotekun arrests 16-year-old suspected armed robber in Ondo

The Western Nigeria Security Network, codenamed Amotekun, has arrested a 16-year-old suspected armed robber in Ondo State.

The state Commander of Amotekun, Adetunji Adeleye, disclosed this when he paraded the boy alongside 31 other suspected criminals arrested for kidnapping, illegal possession of firearms, and vandalism before journalists on Monday in Akure.

He recalled that the suspect was first arrested by his men three years ago.

The commander said: “We rearrested a young boy we arrested three years ago and took to a juvenile home for illegal possession of firearms and robbery.

“And when we first arrested him, he was 13 years. The best we could do then was to hand him over to a juvenile home and see if he could be rehabilitated.

“But now, he is 16. This time around, he broke into a number of shops and removed items. He confessed that he had engaged in over 40 house-breaking activities between then and now.”

Adeleye added that nine suspects were arrested by the agency operatives for alleged kidnapping, five for stealing, and four for vandalism.

According to him, 13 suspects were arrested for illegally possessing firearms and housebreaking.

