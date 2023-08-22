Metro
EFCC arrests 23 suspected internet fraudsters in Benue
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 23 suspected internet fraudsters in Benue State.
In a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday, the commission said the suspects were arrested in a sting operation in Makurdi on Sunday.
It listed the items recovered from the suspects to include different mobile phones and one Toyota Corolla car.
The statement read: “The suspects are David Uvaa, Patrick Adakole, Cyprian Aloo, Michael Anaambe, Okti Clinton, Ibi Raphael, Anaambe George, Msaasha John, Oche Edache, Anaker Terpase, Tanko Japhet and Ayalgo Lorfa.
“Others are Success Terzungwe, Suursuter Isaiah, Lawani Peter, Paul Adewa, Jacob Paul, Ibi Shedrack, Iorkosu Michael, Shiedu Leonard, Terseer Mnenge, Ikyorna Raphael and Igba Ngutor.
“The suspects have made useful statements and will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.”
