News
Biden appoints two Nigerians to US advisory council
The United States President, Joe Biden, has appointed two Nigerians living in the country as advisers.
The duo – Osagie Imasogie and Chiney Ogwumike – were appointed to the 12-member President’s Advisory Council on African Diaspora Engagement in the US.
Ogwumike is a multi-platform ESPN commentator and features as an analyst with the National Basketball Association (NBA).
She played for the Los Angeles Sparks in the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) and featured twice in the WNBA All-Star team of the season.
On his part, Imasogie is the Chairman of the Investment Bank and SEC/FINRA registered Broker-Dealer, Quoin Capital and Quoin Advisors.
READ ALSO: Biden appoints another Nigerian-born, Enoh Ebong, as USTDA Acting Director
He was also the founding Vice President of GlaxoSmithKline Ventures.
In a congratulatory message issued on Wednesday by the spokesman for the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abdur-Rahman Balogun, the commission’s chief executive officer, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, congratulated the duo over the recognition accorded them in the US.
She said Imasogie and Ogwumike’s appointment into the US council was a motivation for other Nigerians and Africans in general.
Join the conversation
