Biden appoints two Nigerians to US advisory council

The United States President, Joe Biden, has appointed two Nigerians living in the country as advisers.

The duo – Osagie Imasogie and Chiney Ogwumike – were appointed to the 12-member President’s Advisory Council on African Diaspora Engagement in the US.

Ogwumike is a multi-platform ESPN commentator and features as an analyst with the National Basketball Association (NBA).

She played for the Los Angeles Sparks in the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) and featured twice in the WNBA All-Star team of the season.

On his part, Imasogie is the Chairman of the Investment Bank and SEC/FINRA registered Broker-Dealer, Quoin Capital and Quoin Advisors.

READ ALSO: Biden appoints another Nigerian-born, Enoh Ebong, as USTDA Acting Director

He was also the founding Vice President of GlaxoSmithKline Ventures.

In a congratulatory message issued on Wednesday by the spokesman for the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abdur-Rahman Balogun, the commission’s chief executive officer, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, congratulated the duo over the recognition accorded them in the US.

She said Imasogie and Ogwumike’s appointment into the US council was a motivation for other Nigerians and Africans in general.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now