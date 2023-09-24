Access Holdings records 58.89% growth in H1’23 earnings

Access Holdings has reported that its group gross earnings for the first half of 2023 rose by 58.89 per cent to N940.31 billion, compared to the N591.80 billion turnover generated in the same period in 2022.

This was disclosed in Access Holdings’ consolidated and separate interim financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2023, obtained on Sunday.

READ ALSO: Herbert Wigwe, Access Holdings secretary, Ekwochi, buy company’s N852.17m shares

Access Holdings also stated that the group company’s net interest income was N224.23 billion between January and June this year, surpassing the N197.50 billion posted in the corresponding period last year.

Furthermore, the group recorded 52.63 per cent growth in net profit. Access Holdings said the profit after tax was N135.44 billion in H1 2023, against the N88.73 billion reported in the first six months of 2022.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now