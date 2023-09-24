Business
Access Holdings records 58.89% growth in H1’23 earnings
Access Holdings has reported that its group gross earnings for the first half of 2023 rose by 58.89 per cent to N940.31 billion, compared to the N591.80 billion turnover generated in the same period in 2022.
This was disclosed in Access Holdings’ consolidated and separate interim financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2023, obtained on Sunday.
Access Holdings also stated that the group company’s net interest income was N224.23 billion between January and June this year, surpassing the N197.50 billion posted in the corresponding period last year.
Furthermore, the group recorded 52.63 per cent growth in net profit. Access Holdings said the profit after tax was N135.44 billion in H1 2023, against the N88.73 billion reported in the first six months of 2022.
