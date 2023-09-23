Lagos park administrators ask TUC to abort planned protest in support of RTEAN

The Lagos State Parks and Garages Administrators (LASPGA) on Saturday asked the state chapter of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) to stop the planned protest in support of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN).

TUC had on Friday threatened to embark on an indefinite strike in Lagos State from Monday over the government’s suspension of RTEAN’s activities in the state.

The TUC President, Festus Osifo, who addressed journalists in Lagos, lamented the LASPGA’s decision to put RTEAN’s offices across the state under lock and key.

In a statement issued by its state Secretary, Mr. Abdulrahman Amusan, LASPGA cautioned TUC not to allow itself to be dragged into the activities of the transport union by its national treasurer, Alhaji Musa Muhammed.

RTEAN is one of the affiliate unions of LASPGA in the state.

READ ALSO: Sanwo-Olu bans RTEAN in Lagos

The statement read: “The attention of the leadership of the Lagos State Parks and Garages Administrators (LASPGA) has been drawn to news on the planned protest in Lagos State on Monday, September 25, 2023, by the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

“All the schemes to cause chaos and pandemonium in the state by the leadership of the TUC in the guise of protest are not alien to us. We are familiar with the intrigues of Alhaji Musa MUHAMMED and his cohorts in the trade union. To us, the planned protest is a case of weeping more than the bereaved.

“We wish to reiterate that the existence of LASPGA is in line with the pronouncement of Lagos State government. We, therefore, urge the TUC President and his cohorts to abort their planned protest and not to allow itself to be dragged into the stormy water of transport unionism by Alhaji Musa Muhammed who is the national treasurer of the TUC. “

