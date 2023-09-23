Metro
Lagos park administrators ask TUC to abort planned protest in support of RTEAN
The Lagos State Parks and Garages Administrators (LASPGA) on Saturday asked the state chapter of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) to stop the planned protest in support of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN).
TUC had on Friday threatened to embark on an indefinite strike in Lagos State from Monday over the government’s suspension of RTEAN’s activities in the state.
The TUC President, Festus Osifo, who addressed journalists in Lagos, lamented the LASPGA’s decision to put RTEAN’s offices across the state under lock and key.
In a statement issued by its state Secretary, Mr. Abdulrahman Amusan, LASPGA cautioned TUC not to allow itself to be dragged into the activities of the transport union by its national treasurer, Alhaji Musa Muhammed.
RTEAN is one of the affiliate unions of LASPGA in the state.
READ ALSO: Sanwo-Olu bans RTEAN in Lagos
The statement read: “The attention of the leadership of the Lagos State Parks and Garages Administrators (LASPGA) has been drawn to news on the planned protest in Lagos State on Monday, September 25, 2023, by the Trade Union Congress (TUC).
“All the schemes to cause chaos and pandemonium in the state by the leadership of the TUC in the guise of protest are not alien to us. We are familiar with the intrigues of Alhaji Musa MUHAMMED and his cohorts in the trade union. To us, the planned protest is a case of weeping more than the bereaved.
“We wish to reiterate that the existence of LASPGA is in line with the pronouncement of Lagos State government. We, therefore, urge the TUC President and his cohorts to abort their planned protest and not to allow itself to be dragged into the stormy water of transport unionism by Alhaji Musa Muhammed who is the national treasurer of the TUC. “
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....
FEATURE: The falling standard of education in Nigeria today: Whose Fault?
Over the years, education has proven to be the fulcrum facilitating national development in any state. Through education, knowledge is...
INVESTIGATION: Failed multi-million naira constituency water projects litter Sokoto communities
Many rural communities in Sokoto State are at the risk of an outbreak of diarrhea and other diseases due to...