Fire guts plastic factory in Lagos

Fire in the early hours of Saturday gutted a section of a plastic company, Mega Plastics Company, in the Mushin area of Lagos State.

The Director of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Adeseye Margaret, confirmed the incident in a statement.

He said firefighters from Ilupeju, Bolade, and Alausa stations responded immediately after receiving the emergency alert about the inferno at 7:30 a.m.

However, no casualty was recorded in the incident.

Adeseye said the company’s storage and factory sections were destroyed by the inferno.

