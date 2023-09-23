Police arrests 20 suspected kidnappers in Taraba

Police operatives in Taraba have arrested 20 suspected kidnappers in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Abdullahi Usman, who paraded the suspects before journalists at the command’s headquarters in Jalingo on Saturday, said the operatives recovered three AK-47 rifles and a fabricated pump action gun in the operation.

The operation, according to the spokesman, followed reports on the activities of criminals in the state.

He added that the suspects had collected over N30 million as ransom from their victims’ families.

Usman said: “The Command has not been relenting in its efforts to sustain a serious manhunt on bandits and other perpetrators of crimes within the state in line with the directives of the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

READ ALSO: Soldiers kill two police officers in Taraba

“The command has launched a serious manhunt on the criminals hibernating in some identified hot spots within the state following public outcry on the nefarious activities of these criminal elements operating within the state, particularly the Jalingo metropolis.

”The Special Anti-Kidnapping Unit and Special Striking Force attached to the Government House have organized constant raids on the hideouts of these hoodlums to have a crime-free society where law-abiding citizens would be allowed to go about their lawful business without fear of being molested or intimidated by any quarter.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now