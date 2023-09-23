‘You’re a liar, impostor and Nigeria’s real problem,’ estranged wife bombs ex-President Obasanjo

Taiwo Martins, the estranged wife of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, on Saturday, described the former army officer as Nigeria’s real problem.

The pair had been exchanging words since the former president rebuked some Yoruba traditional rulers for refusing to honour him at an event in Iseyin, Oyo State, last weekend.

Obasanjo in a disclaimer issued by his media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, earlier this week berated Ms. Martins for pleading with Nigerians to forgive him for insulting the monarchs publicly.

The statement read: “Her (Ms. Martins) posturing as Chief Obasanjo’s wife is false and that of an impostor. Nobody makes a statement on behalf of the Obasanjo family except Chief Obasanjo or people delegated by him to do so.

“It must be noted that the state of health of Ms. Martins is known to all and sundry and whatever she says or does has nothing to do with Chief Obasanjo as an individual or the Obasanjo family as a whole.”

However, in a statement she personally signed, the woman berated the ex-Nigerian leader for equating himself with God.

She wrote: “For the records, I want the world to know that Chief Olusegun Obasanjo is the greatest impostor of all time, the liar, the deceiver who now equates himself to the Almighty God and who now arrogantly believes that he has the unchallengeable power of life and death and to render totally useless whoever tries to point out any error of his.

“Once Daddy Obasanjo sees you as his perceived enemy who will not dance to his tune 100%, he would go all out to destroy you. He would do all within his highly toxic evil network to destroy whoever offers a word of respectful caution to him.

“From a very poor humble beginning, God gave Daddy Obasanjo all that anyone could ever want in life, took him to the pinnacle in the Army and in the government of Nigeria.

“Since you left Dodan Barracks, you have been fighting all Presidents who came after you, seeing, talking, addressing them as no good. You have rubbished, abused, insulted, criticised, humiliated, fought, and ridiculed every President who came to power.

“Are you the only ex-president we have in Nigeria? All our former Presidents, Gen. Babangida, Gen. Abdulsalami, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, etc., do not fight their children or wives nor ridicule people here and there in our nation.”

