Nigeria govt moves to tackle unemployment, launches talent programme

The Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, announced this on the sidelines of the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

The programme tagged: “National Talent Export Programme (NATEP)” was designed to create at least one million jobs over the next five years as a special purpose vehicle.

The minister said the initiative was in line with President Bola Tinubu’s agenda to diversify the Nigerian economy, create sustainability opportunities and generate about 50 million jobs for the youths.

She said: “NATEP is a key national initiative that will serve as a special purpose vehicle to position Nigeria as a leading global hub for service export, talent sourcing and talent export.

“As part of our strategy towards achieving this, His Excellency President Bola Tinubu, whose agenda for job creation, we have initiated a national talent export programme for Nigeria, which targets the creation of one million jobs across Nigeria over a five-year period.

Uzoka-Anite pointed out that the federal government was committed to diversifying the economy and creating sustainable employment opportunities, especially for the youth.

