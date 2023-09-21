No reason for Nigerians to be poor, Tinubu reiterates stance in battling poverty

President Bola Tinubu has once again, insisted that there is no reason why Nigerians should be poor despite the abundant resources the country has been blessed with.

Tinubu who made the assertion during a Presidential Townhall Meeting with Nigerians in the diaspora on Wednesday in New York on the sidelines of the ongoing 78th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), organised by Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, urged Nigerians based in the US to “rise above failure by having a change of mindset for success in all their endeavours in life.”

On Friday, September 15, the President had also maintained the same position when he played host to a delegation from Rivers State at the Presidential Villa in Abuja where he insisted that Nigerians are not lazy people and as such, should not be poor.

“We are not meant to be in a position to be poor. We are not lazy people. We are richly endowed. Sincerely, we don’t have any reason to be poor, we are just poor in some leadership areas,” the President was quoted as saying.

At the town hall meeting, Tinubu once again, reiterated his stance and said with the opportunities that abound in Nigeria, the citizens have no reason to wallow in poverty.

“Take it this night that Nigeria is home for business opportunities. Nigeria is a blessed country. Also, anywhere you stay, there is always going to be an opportunity in, and in everything you do, there is always going to be an opportunity, if you know how to search and put your mind into it,’’ the President said.

“That is what I harped on during my campaign. It was a very gruesome campaign but I won the election but if I didn’t throw myself into it with strong determination and result, I wouldn’t have won.

“There were so many hurdles on my way that would have stopped me. I refused to be stopped, you can do the same as many of you here that are contesting elections.

“I want to give you a measure that will resonate with you. I was once a diaspora. What you have been through, I have been through it. A change of mindset is necessary,” he added.

