Our country has arrived, we need you back home, Tinubu tells Nigerians in Diaspora

President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday night, encouraged Nigerians in the Diaspora to return home and take advantage of the realities on ground, declaring that “Nigeria has arrived”.

The President, who stated this during a Townhall Meeting with Nigerians in Diaspora in New York, United States of America, encouraged Nigerians in the U.S. to rise above failure by having a change of mindset for success in all their endeavours in life.

The Townhall Meeting was organised by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly.

Tinubu said: “Sincerely, we don’t have any reason to be poor, we are just poor in some leadership areas.

“That is what I harped on during my campaign. It was a very gruesome campaign but I won the election but if I didn’t thrown myself into it with strong determination and result, I wouldn’t have won.

“There were so many hurdles on my way that would have stopped me. I refused to be stopped, you can do the same as many of you here that are contesting elections.”

Speaking further, the President said: “I want to give you a measure that will resonate with you. I was once a diaspora. What you have been through, I have been through it. A change of mindset is necessary.

“Take it this night that Nigeria is home for business opportunities.

“Also, anywhere you stay, there is always going to be an opportunity in, and in everything you do, there is always going to be an opportunity, if you know how to search and put your mind into it,’’ he said.

The president, who expressed delight in the conduct of Nigerians who have continued to excel in their chosen fields in their host country, added: “You are lucky to be among those who are celebrated for good manners and behavior and are operating in an acceptable manner.

“I’m very proud of you; I have also been beneficial of inspiration, determination, commitment and perseverance and that is all you need to get to pull through.

“But, we need you back home, Nigeria has arrived; forget the frustration of the previous year’s leadership.”

He, however, urged Nigerians to embrace one another, adding that there should be no sentiment and discrimination among them.

“You ought to embrace one another. No labeling, no identity, you should remove ethnic identify that tend to differentiate us.

“We are one single family, living in the same house but living in different rooms”, the President admonished.

Earlier, the Chairperson of NiDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, introduced some Nigerians excelling in their chosen fields in in the U.S. to the president.

