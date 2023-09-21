Buhari regretted some decisions he took while in office –Adesina

Former Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina, has confessed that the ex-president expressed regrets on some of the decisions he took while in office.

Adesina who made the assertion while speaking at a programme tagged ‘Media Dialogue with Femi Adesina’ organised by the Association of Veteran Journalists in Oshogbo, Osun State, on Wednesday, said before leaving office, Buhari felt he could have done some things better instead of the way he handled them.

Adesina told the gathering that shortly before the end of the regime, he had a two-hour chat with Buhari during which he asked the former leader all manner of questions and at the end of the day, he came away with the fact that Buhari, like every other human being, had his regrets on certain decisions he took.

“Before we left office, I sat with him (Buhari) for about two hours and I asked him every question under the sun; there was no question I didn’t ask him. There were things he felt could have been done better,” Adesina said.

“There is no living human being that will not regret certain things. It is one of the questions I asked the President.”

Adesina said that despite his perceived inadequacies, Buhari served the country diligently but added that whatever inadequacies noticed in the manner his principal led the nation, the blame should not be solely put on him.

“Buhari did his honest best. There is no place in the world where a single administration will do everything, it doesn’t happen. Buhari fought corruption to a standstill. Look at the number of convictions we have between 2011 and 2015 compared with 2015 to 2023, it is almost five times.

“Whether we like it or not, Buhari is one man who has curbed corruption, whatever you like to say.

“You can say this person was arrested and others, the fact that they were arrested is a testament to the fact that the president will not shield anybody that is corrupt. He fought corruption which is one of the three foundations of his administration,” Adesina added.

