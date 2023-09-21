Ex-presidential aide, Adesina, reveals three enemies that stood against Buhari govt

Femi Adesina, the former Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, to ex-president, Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, revealed three key sets of people that were enemies to the Buhari administration (2015-2023).

Adesina, who made the disclosure when he spoke at a media chat organised by the Association of Veteran Journalists in Osun State, held in Osogbo, the state capital, averred that the administration suffered a lot of propaganda, and bad blood aimed at dismissing its efforts.

He listed the enemies of the administration to include the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), a section of the church that felt bad that a Christian incumbent (Goodluck Jonathan) was defeated at the 2015 polls by Buhari who is a Muslim, and some Buhari’s loyalists whose expectations were not met.

The former presidential aide also noted that the media fought him by misquoting his statements and turning him to an enemy of the public.

Adesina said: “There were people who naturally were against Buhari’s government from the beginning. I identified three different sets of people that were anti-Buhari. Firstly, the PDP, which is natural, secondly, a part of the Church, who felt the one defeated was Christian, and Buhari is a Muslim. So they thought they should use the pulpit to explore evil against the administration and those, who were with Buhari in the beginning but whose expectations were not met and then they crossed over and became enemies with the administration.

“So, all those people, from day one till the end, fought the administration. My biggest challenge during the eight years that I served with President Muhammadu Buhari was the fact that a section of the media deliberately quoted me out of context.

“I eventually grew out of it and got used to the antics. Even while I had a television interview, it was turned upside down in the papers deliberately to make me an enemy of the public, but I outgrew it and it no longer affected my duty throughout my tenure.”

