Politics
Adesina mocks Bishop Kukah for comment on corruption under Buhari
The former Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina has mocked the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Hassan Kukah over the latter’s allegation that Nigerians witnessed the worst phase of corruption under Buhari’s administration.
According to Adesina, Bishop Kukah was angry because he got no under-the-cassock patronage from Buhari.
READ ALSO:Bishop Kukah begs Nigerians to resist ‘evil politicians with evil agenda’
Adesina, who spoke via a statement on Tuesday on his Twitter handle, mocked Kukah, saying that the cleric was pained by Buhari’s decisions that were not favourable to him.
“Who listens to that Bishop again. He’s still pained that he got no under-the-cassock patronage from Buhari, unlike in the past. As e dey pain them, e dey sweet us”, Adesina said.
