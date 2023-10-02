Buhari never regretted any of his decisions in office, Shehu clarifies

A former Senior Special Assistant to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, Garba Shehu has said that contrary to reports, the former Nigerian president has never regretted decisions he took in office.

Shehu, who made the clarification in an interview with BBC Hausa, expressed worry, following news report, where his colleague and former media aide to Buhari, Femi Adesina, was quoted as saying the erstwhile President regretted some of the decisions he took during eight years of his administration.

Shehu, however, stated that what Adesina said was interpreted differently or reported out of context.

He said: “The newspaper that carried the story wanted to attract people’s attention and make sales. If not, what’s it that was done that would lead to regrets?”

According to him, all that his principal did while in government were for the Nigerian people and not for any selfish reason.

“Therefore the talk of regret does not even arise.

“But that’s how things used to be; once an elephant is down, people will bring out their knives and struggle for a cut.

“Our leader, Muhammadu Buhari, has done well. And if people fail to talk about that now, perhaps they will talk about that in the future. They would be fair to him and talk about the good things he did in the country.”

Reacting to allegation that Nigeria was thrown into myriads of problems, leading to its current predicaments, Shehu said there is no government in the world that can solve all problems faced by a nation.

“If there were hardships or problems, these should be looked into, to know how they came about. There is no administration in this country that found itself in economic problems like Buhari’s, because of our dependence on oil and prices, which went down.

“We also had the Coronavirus pandemic. Nations shut their doors and the economy plummeted. But Alhamdulillah, Buhari brought the Nigerian economy out of that crisis”, Shehu added.

