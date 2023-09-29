Politics
Regret? Only in the minds of contortionists, Buhari’s aide, Adesina, retracts comments
Former President Muhammadu Buhari’s adviser Femi Adesina, on Thursday, refuted claims that his boss regretted any of the actions he made while in government.
Adesina had allegedly stated that Buhari believed there were some things he might have done better when speaking at a function hosted by the group of experienced journalists in Osun state.
Read Also: Buhari regretted some decisions he took while in office –Adesina
“There is no living human being that will not regret certain things. It is one of the questions I asked the president,” Adesina had reportedly said.
“Before we left office, I sat with him for about two hours and I asked him every question under the sun; there was no question I didn’t ask him. There were things he felt could have been done better.”
Adesina, however, claimed that his statement was misinterpreted via a tweet on Thursday.
He claimed that only “contortionists” could have come up with the word “regret”.
“Buhari regretted some of his actions as President—Adesina, say some reports. My words: ‘There’s no human being that will not regret certain things…There were things he (Buhari) felt could have been done better.’ Regret? Only in the minds of contortionists,” he tweeted.
