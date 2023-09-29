Delta governorship tribunal to deliver verdict Friday

The Delta State Governorship Elections Petition Tribunal is set to deliver its verdict on the petitions filed against the victory of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori in the March 18 governorship poll.

The petitions which were filed by the gubernatorial candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Labour Party (LP) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) challenging Oborevwori’s victory will be heard by a three-man panel led by Justice C.H Ahuchaogu.

The three candidates contesting Oborevwori’s victory, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege of the APC, Chief Kenneth Gbagi of the SDP and Ken Pela, the candidate of the LP, are all seeking a nullification of Oborevwori’s victory as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the governorship election on grounds of rigging, voters intimidation and vote falsification.

Before Friday’s sitting, a tribunal had initially dismissed the LP’s petition on grounds that it was not filed within the stipulated time frame but the party took its case to tur Appeal Court which ruled in its favour and ordered a retrial of the petition.

