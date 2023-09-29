Delta Tribunal affirms election of Gov Oborevwori

The Delta State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal on Friday, dismissed the petition of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege against the election of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Oborevwori of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as winner of the guber poll in the state, but dissatisfied, Omo-Agege of the All Progressives Congress had approached the tribunal to upturn the election.

But the three-member tribunal panel headed by Justice C.H. Ahuchaogu threw out his petition for lacking merit, and affirmed the return of Oborevwori as the winner of the March 18, 2023 gubernatorial election in the state.

According to the tribunal, the petitioners failed to prove allegations of non-compliance with the Electoral Act, corrupt practices beyond a reasonable doubt.

Ripples Nigeria reports that the gubernatorial candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Labour Party (LP) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) challenged Oborevwori’s victory at the tribunal.

The three candidates, Omo-Agege, Chief Kenneth Gbagi of the SDP and Ken Pela, the candidate of the LP, all sought a nullification of Oborevwori’s victory as declared by INEC in the governorship election on grounds of rigging, voters intimidation and vote falsification.

Before Friday’s judgment, the tribunal had initially dismissed the LP’s petition on grounds that it was not filed within the stipulated time frame but the party took its case to the Appeal Court which ruled in its favour and ordered a retrial of the petition.

