DELTA GUBER: Omo-Agege rejects tribunal ruling, heads to Appeal Court

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the March 18, 2023 election in Delta State has rejected the verdict of the Delta State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal.

Omo-Agege has also directed his legal team to immediately proceed with an appeal against Friday’s judgment that upheld the election of Sheriff Oborevwori as governor of Delta State.

According to Omo-Agege, the Tribunal failed to reckon with the fundamental flaws in the March 18, 2023 governorship election that mortally rendered the declaration of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner untenable.

Ripples Nigeria reports that the Delta State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, on Friday, struck out Omo-Agege’s petition for lacking merit.

The three-member tribunal headed by Justice C. H. Ahuchaogu, in it’s judgment, affirmed the return of Oborevwori as the winner of the March 18, 2023 gubernatorial election in the state.

In his reaction to the tribunal judgment, in a statement by his media aide, Sunny Areh, Omo-Agege said he was appealing the judgment, adding that he respected the decision of the panel, but that it was flawed.

He said: “It is a no-brainer that the Tribunal operated under a very challenging environment.

“It therefore ignored the unassailable evidence adduced to question the validity of lawful votes as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

“I respect the decision of the Tribunal, but it is flawed. I have no doubt that these flaws which the Tribunal failed to address will be dispassionately evaluated at the Court of Appeal.

“I have, therefore, directed my legal team to immediately proceed to the Court of Appeal and continue with the fight to restore the sanctity of the people’s vote.”

