NASS REPUBLIC: Omo-Agege on ‘stolen’ governorship mandate. Two other stories, and a quote to remember

The Deputy Senate President, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Delta State, Ovie Omo-Agege, last week, declared that he won the March 18th governorship election.

Two other stories from the National Assembly were also analysed within the week under review.

1. As Omo-agege vows to retrieve ‘stolen’ mandate



On May 17, Senator Omo-Agege vowed to retrieve his ‘stolen’ Delta State governorship mandate from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Sheriff Oborevwori.

The outgoing Deputy Senate President made the vow while granting audience to some of his constituents from Delta Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly complex in Abuja.

“I won the Delta Governorship election conducted on March 18th this year by INEC, clean, and clear. All the manipulations carried out by PDP in collaboration with some staff of INEC have been exposed and will be used as exhibits in the court of law,” he asserted.

Omo-Agege’s claim is unsurprising, and his stance has become typical of the Nigerian politician who hardly accepts election results that do not go his way.

But beyond that, his allegations of electoral fraud remind us of the charade called Nigerian elections which, oftentimes, have been poorly conducted, and lacking in integrity and credibility.

Like many others, Omo-Agege has an opportunity to seek justice through the courts, an option which itself has been knocked by critics as riddled with corruption.

Will Omo-Agege become a ‘Supreme Court governor?’ Time will tell.

NASS MEMORY LANE

Who said;

“The time has come (when) we’ve to take our destiny into our hands. If the Police and the security agencies can’t provide security for us, do we fold our hands and get ourselves killed without asking questions and without reacting.”

Answer: See end of post

Two other stories

2. The continuous massacre in Plateau



Hon. Solomon Maren, who represents Mangu/Bokkos Federal Constituency of Plateau State at the House of Representatives, on May 17, disclosed that over 100 people had been killed by suspected herdsmen in the constituency, in two days.

“I find it expedient at this time to intimate the world on the unfortunate happenings in my constituency Mangu/Bokkos Federal Constituency Plateau State, in the last two days, where over 100 persons, most of them women, and children have been massacred, and butchered in cold blood by terrorists during an overnight unprovoked attack at their houses burnt down, including foodstuffs, food barns, and seedlings,” he said, in a statement.

The continuous massacre, and destruction of properties in Plateau depict the yawning security gap which the outgoing administration of President Buhari failed to manage across the country.

It not only serves as a harsh reminder of the pitiable state of citizens, but passes a message to the incoming Bola Tinubu administration on the need to take the primary responsibility of government serious.

All said, the unfulfilled security promises would most likely be a dark stain on the eight-year Buhari Presidency.

3. Wase’s attack on APC over House Speakership



On May 19, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Idris Wase, stated that the APC’s nomination of Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, and the House spokesman, Benjamin Kalu, as the Speaker, and Deputy Speaker, respectively, in the forthcoming 10th Assembly, was an anti-democratic move that would be resisted by House members.

Wase bared his mind when he addressed State House correspondents after a meeting with Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“I am in the race, and by the grace of God, I am going to conclude the race. I have not withdrawn or stepped down for anybody,” he said, among others.

Wase’s resistance to his party’s nomination of Tajudeen, and Kalu boils down to the fact that politics is an interest-driven game.

While the Deputy Speaker’s push for power grab is well within his democratic rights, the issue of zoning sends clear signals that the country may still be far from overcoming the twin hurdle of ethnic and religious politics.

Answer: Senator Abba Moro

Moro made the statement on December 26, 2022, in Otukpo, Benue State, after receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 10th edition of the Idoma International Carnival. He represents Benue South Senatorial District at the National Assembly.

