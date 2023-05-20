APC chieftain, Nabena, alleges Wike demolished Bayelsa buildings over failed presidential bid

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Yekini Nabena, has accused the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, of tormenting perceived enemies for his failed presidential ambition.

The APC was reacting to the demolition of the Bayelsa House and other properties belonging to the neighbouring state in Port Harcourt.

The governor had about two weeks ago ordered the demolition of two buildings owned by the Bayelsa State government in the Old GRA, Port Harcourt for allegedly constituting “public nuisance in the state.

In a statement issued on Friday, Nabena, a former deputy spokesman of the APC, said the demolition of the buildings was a personal vendetta by Wike against those who did not support his presidential bid.

He said: “In 2019, when the going was good between the two, Wike even spearheaded the Supreme Court case against the APC. At this time Wike did not think of demolishing Bayelsa State properties.

“But because Governor Diri failed to support his failed presidential ambition during Peoples Democratic Party’s primary election, he has suddenly woken up to remember that Bayelsa State properties are defacing an area in Port Harcourt. This is unacceptable.

“I will, therefore, call on Governor Wike to limit his dictatorship and political drunkenness to Rivers State.

“The Ijaw Nation will not tolerate disrespect, Bayelsa people will not bow to Wike’s god and as a state. Wike cannot force his political interest over us. Bayelsa is not Rivers.”

