Tribunal affirms Senator Moro’s election in Benue South

The National and State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Makurdi on Makurdi on Sunday upheld the victory of Senator Abba Moro’s victory in the February 25 election held in Benue South Senatorial District.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Daniel Onjeh, had challenged Moro’s victory at the tribunal over alleged fraud and non-compliance with the electoral act in the conduct of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The chairman of the tribunal, Justice Ory’zik Ikeorha, who read the judgement, said Onjeh and his party failed to prove their case.

READ ALSO: Tribunal affirms APC Rep’s election in Benue

She added that the 17 witnesses called by the petitioners and the documents tendered do not help their case.

The judge held that the pieces of evidence presented by the petitioners were not cogent and compelling to prove the allegations of fraud and non-compliance with the electoral act.

“Reliefs sought are hereby refused. The petition stands dismissed in entirety,” she stated.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now