PEPTJUDGEMENT: I doubt anything can come out of the appeal, Edwin Clark warns Obi, Atiku

Robert Clark, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has warned that the petitioners’ planned appeal to the Supreme Court of the Presidential Election Petitions Court’s ruling on Wednesday may yield no results.

Clark made this call on Sunday during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

“My personal view has been enriched by past experience in the dispensation of justice at the bar.

“I have every belief, and I seriously believe that the unanimous judgment of the Court of Appeal is unassailable, it is as fixed as you can fix anything and I can assure you that if there is an appeal, I doubt whether anything can come out of the appeal.”

The legal veteran claimed that the supreme court of the nation had already rendered decisions on all of the legal issues that the petitioners had presented before the Tribunal.

Clark agreed with the Tribunal that the petitioners had not established their claims beyond a reasonable doubt in their petitions.

The election petitions court had delivered a 12-hour marathon judgment on Wednesday, throwing out the petitions of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM); the petitions of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar; as well as the petitions of Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The five-man panel led by Justice Haruna Tsammani not only dismissed the consolidated petitions of the PDP, the APM, and the LP, but it also clearly affirmed the victory of President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 25, 2023 presidential poll.

