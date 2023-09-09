Tribunal affirms APC Rep’s election in Benue

The National and State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Makurdi on Saturday upheld the victory of Philip Agbese in the February 25 election held in Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency of Benue State.

The Labour Party candidate, Ralph Ogbodo, approached the tribunal to nullify the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate’s victory over alleged fraud and substantial non-compliance with the electoral act in the conduct of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In a unanimous judgement, the three-member panel led by Justice Emeka Dada dismissed the petition for lack of merit.

Dada, who read the judgement, said the petitioner was unable to prove the case of non-compliance with the electoral act and irregularities mentioned during the election.

