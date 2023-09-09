Politics
Tribunal affirms APC Rep’s election in Benue
The National and State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Makurdi on Saturday upheld the victory of Philip Agbese in the February 25 election held in Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency of Benue State.
The Labour Party candidate, Ralph Ogbodo, approached the tribunal to nullify the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate’s victory over alleged fraud and substantial non-compliance with the electoral act in the conduct of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
READ ALSO: Tribunal sacks APC senator, declares ex-Gov Suswam winner of Benue North election
In a unanimous judgement, the three-member panel led by Justice Emeka Dada dismissed the petition for lack of merit.
Dada, who read the judgement, said the petitioner was unable to prove the case of non-compliance with the electoral act and irregularities mentioned during the election.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....
FEATURE: The falling standard of education in Nigeria today: Whose Fault?
Over the years, education has proven to be the fulcrum facilitating national development in any state. Through education, knowledge is...
INVESTIGATION: Failed multi-million naira constituency water projects litter Sokoto communities
Many rural communities in Sokoto State are at the risk of an outbreak of diarrhea and other diseases due to...
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...