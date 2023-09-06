Tribunal dismisses Atiku’s claims on Tinubu’s qualification, electoral fraud

The presidential election petition tribunal on Wednesday dismissed the petition challenging filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and his party on President Bola Tinubu’s eligibility for the last general election.

Justice Moses Ugo, who read the judgement, said although the petitioners claimed that Tinubu did not meet the constitutional threshold to have contested the election, they failed to state what the requirement was.

The panel also struck out some other paragraphs where the petitioners alleged irregularities and fraud in the election.

Justice Ugo said the former Vice President and his party’s petitions were filed with generic allegations and faulted them for failing to list polling units where election frauds occurred.

