Tribunal rejects Atiku’s 15 witnesses, 37 exhibits

The Presidential election petition tribunal on Wednesday rejected the 15 witnesses presented by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to prove his allegation of widespread irregularities in the February 25 election.

Justice Stephen Adah, who read the judgement, said the witnesses’ statements on oath were not filed along with the petition.

He also rejected 37 exhibits tendered by the witnesses.

The PDP candidate is challenging the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declaration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Tinubu, as the winner of the election over alleged widespread irregularity and non-compliance with the Electoral Act in the conduct of the election.

Atiku polled 6,984,520 votes to finish behind Tinubu, who scored 8,794,726 votes in the election.

