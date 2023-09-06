Tribunal sacks APC senator, orders rerun in Delta

The National and State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal in Delta State on Wednesday nullified the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Thomas Onowakpo, in the February election held in Delta South senatorial district.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Michael Diden, had in his petition claimed that the election was marred by fraud.

He added that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) did not comply with the Electoral Act in the conduct of the election.

READ ALSO: Appeal Court orders Delta tribunal to hear Labour Party candidate’s petition

The tribunal chairman, Justice Catherine Ogunsola, who read the judgement, said the PDP candidate’s petition was meritorious.

She ordered INEC to withdraw immediately the certificate of return issued to Onowakpo and conduct a supplementary election in the Warri South local government area of the state within 90 days.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now