Again, Atiku draws attention to discrepancies in Tinubu’s educational credentials

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party during the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar, has berated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the alleged discrepancies in his educational qualifications.

Atiku made this assertion on Sunday, through a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Earlier on Saturday, Angela Liu, counsel to Atiku in the US, alleged that Chicago State University has provided two similar certificates indicating that President Bola Tinubu attended its institution.

Liu said while the first certificate was signed by three people, the other was signed by two individuals.

She was speaking in response to a submission by Tinubu’s lawyers.

According to filings by Oluwole Afolabi and Christopher Carmichael, counsel to Tinubu, an unidentified clerk of the university made the error about the date the school stated on his recently-issued certificate, thereby creating “the appearance of differences”.

However, Liu said said while one document asserts that Tinubu was issued the certificate on June 22, 1979, another suggests that the president received the degree on June 27, 1979.

The former vice-president is seeking a disclosure of the president’s certificate from the US university.

“The document marked ‘A’ is the certificate submitted by Tinubu to INEC. This certificate is in every material respect, exactly the same as the document marked ‘B’ except for the following,” Liu said.

Collaborating his counsel, Atiku queried how President Tinubu could have a University degree without primary and secondary school certificates.

The former Vice-President posted, “I woke up this morning wondering how we got to this cul de sac. In 1999, @officialABAT claimed he attended St. John’s Primary School, Aroloya, Lagos, before proceeding to Children Home School in Ibadan.

“According to him, his next port of call in his educational journey was Government College Ibadan and, Richard Daley College and Chicago State University in the United States. Curiously, in 2023, Tinubu settled with attending only @ChicagoState. I am scratching my head. How is that possible?

“Methinks that all well-meaning Nigerians should be as confused as I am with Tinubu’s declaration that he had no primary and secondary education, yet he has a university degree. You may wish to #AskTinubu how he attained this feat so that we can learn from his ingenuity 😆 -AA”

