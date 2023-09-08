Tribunal sacks APC senator, declares ex-Gov Suswam winner of Benue North election

The National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Makurdi on Friday declared the former Benue State governor, Gabriel Suswam, as the winner of the February 25 election in Benue North senatorial district.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on February 27 declared Emmanuel Udende of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the election in the district.

Dissatisfied with the INEC declaration, Suswam approached the tribunal to set it aside over alleged fraud and non-compliance with the electoral act in the conduct of the election by the commission.

At the proceeding, the tribunal chairman, Justice Ory Zik-Ikeorha, and one other judge ruled in favour of Suswam and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) while the third member of the panel entered judgement in favour of Udende.

The judge held that the evidence presented by Suswam was grossly insufficient to sustain his petition and dismissed the petition.

He also awarded N100,000 against the ex-governor in favour of each of the respondents.

