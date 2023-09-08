Politics
Tribunal sacks PDP Rep in Bayelsa, orders fresh election
The National and State Houses of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Yenagoa on Friday nullified the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Mr. Fred Agbedi in the February 25 election held in Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency of Bayelsa State.
The tribunal gave the verdict in the petition filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the constituency, Mr Michael Olomu.
Olomu had approached the tribunal to declare him the winner of the election over the violence that marred the exercise in the constituency.
He alleged that the violence which was orchestrated by his opponent affected the integrity of the election.
READ ALSO: Bayelsa Gov, Diri, warns PDP stakeholders ahead of election
The APC candidate told the panel that election did not take place in five wards in the constituency but the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) collated and declared results in those places.
In its ruling, the tribunal directed INEC to immediately withdraw the certificate issued to Agbedi and conduct a fresh election in some polling units in the constituency.
The panel also ordered the commission to organise a fresh election for 20,000 voters who were unlawfully excluded from the election.
