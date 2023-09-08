Kebbi PDP accuses Gov Idris’ govt of wasting N20bn in 100 days

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kebbi State on Friday accused Governor Nasir Idris’ administration of wasting N20 billion in the last 100 days.

The PDP chairman in the state, Alhaji Usman Bello-Suru, made the allegation in a statement in Birnin Kebbi on Friday.

Idris took over former governor Atiku Bagudu on May 29.

He alleged that the government had spent billions of naira on white elephant projects in the state capital.

Bello-Suru also accused the government of neglecting the health sector and awarding “meaningless contracts” in the state.

The PDP chief equally faulted the award of the N10 billion contract for the completion of the state secretariat.

He said: “The government has spent billions of naira on the beautification of Birnin Kebbi amidst daunting challenges across the state.

“People of Zuru emirate have suffered from unmotorable roads for a very long time which N7 billion would have been enough to solve their problem.

“It is on record that the state governor spent close to N2 billion on domestic and international trips with no bearing on human development when over 10,000 citizens are scattered and displaced as a result of banditry.”

