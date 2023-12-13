Gov Idris signs Kebbi 2024 budget of N250.1bn

The Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, on Wednesday signed the state’s 2024 appropriation bill of N250.1 billion into law.

Idris signed the budget at the Government House in Birnin Kebbi after receiving the document from the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Alhaji Usman Muhammad-Ankwai.

He thanked the speaker and members of the Assembly for the speedy passage of the budget.

The governor commended the legislators for having the welfare of people in the state at heart.

Idris presented the 2024 budget proposal to the Assembly on November 22.

He said: “I can testify that it has never happened this way. We sent the budget, the House of Assembly scrutinised it, debated the budget, and at the end of the day they passed the budget.

“And they brought the budget, which I have signed today.”

The governor promised to implement the budget transparently and focus on infrastructural development and empowerment of the people of the state.

Earlier, Muhammad-Ankwai described the assent to the budget as a significant milestone in the democratic journey of the state.

He said the budget was a culmination of extensive consultation, deliberation, and rigorous scrutiny by lawmakers.

