News
Army absolves logistics chief of fraud as report emerges on acquisition of multi-million dollar property in US
The Nigerian Army on Wednesday dismissed as false and malicious, allegations that its Chief of Logistics, Maj.-Gen. Erema Ajerejola, acquired a million-dollar property in the United States.
The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, made the clarification in a statement in Abuja.
He was reacting to a report by an online media platform that the army officer acquired the said property in the US with proceeds of contract scams.
The spokesman described the report as a deliberate effort to mislead the public and smear the general and the Nigerian Army.
He reminded Nigerians that the army holds transparency and accountability as some of its core values.
Onyema added Ajereola who had been in the US for 19 years acquired the property on a mortgage in 2011.
READ ALSO: Court sentences fake army general to seven years in prison for N266m fraud
The statement read: “Insinuating that the owner of the property comes from a poor background is a slap in the face of every hardworking Nigerian who has made something positive for themselves, despite their birth circumstances.
“It is important to note that Gen. Ajerejola was appointed as Chief of Logistics, Nigerian Army, only about six months ago, while the property was acquired about 12 years ago.
“The vague report intentionally failed to mention the year of acquisition and ignored other details for sensationalism and mischief.
“The writer did not provide any shred of proof for the story other than the supposed words of unnamed sources, who appear disgruntled if at all, they even exist.
“The real intention of the infamous online medium in publishing such toxic concoctions at this critical period is targeted at causing disaffection and shaking the table within the army.”
