Gov Idris orders payment of security agents’ allowances in Kebbi

The Kebbi State Governor, Nasiru Idris, on Friday, ordered the immediate payment of outstanding allowances to security personnel in the state.

Idris confirmed the news to journalists shortly after the Security Council meeting held at the Government House in Birnin Kebbi.

The meeting was attended by heads of security agencies in the state.

The governor assured that all security personnel posted to crisis-prone areas of the state would get their outstanding allowances.

READ ALSO: Senate approves refund of N6.7bn to Kebbi for road repairs

He also solicited the support of security agencies in tackling the security challenges, especially in the southern part of the state.

Idris charged the security agents to redouble efforts towards ridding the state of crimes.

He said his administration would give premium attention to security, adding that, no society would record meaningful development in an unsecured environment.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now