Gov Idris orders payment of security agents’ allowances in Kebbi
The Kebbi State Governor, Nasiru Idris, on Friday, ordered the immediate payment of outstanding allowances to security personnel in the state.
Idris confirmed the news to journalists shortly after the Security Council meeting held at the Government House in Birnin Kebbi.
The meeting was attended by heads of security agencies in the state.
The governor assured that all security personnel posted to crisis-prone areas of the state would get their outstanding allowances.
He also solicited the support of security agencies in tackling the security challenges, especially in the southern part of the state.
Idris charged the security agents to redouble efforts towards ridding the state of crimes.
He said his administration would give premium attention to security, adding that, no society would record meaningful development in an unsecured environment.
