PEPTJudgement: Our petition was trashed deliberately —Tanko, LP Chieftain alleges

Tanko Yunusa, a senior member of the Labour Party, criticised the verdict by the President Election Petitions Court on Thursday that upheld President Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as the victor in the presidential election.

Yunusa, who spoke on Channels Television’s Politics Today, said the Tribunal trashed all aspects of his party’s petition that challenged Tinubu’s victory in the February 25, 2023 poll.

The Allied Peoples Movement (APM), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, as well as the Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, had their petitions rejected by the Tribunal in a 12-hour marathon ruling on Wednesday.

Reacting to the verdict, the spokesman for the Labour Party Presidential Campaign, Yunusa said the Tribunal trashed every aspect of his party’s petitions.

“We would have preferred the judgment to be fair to all concerned but if you look at this particular case in study, every aspect of the petition was trashed deliberately and was justified by all kinds of poor omission,” he stated.

“Then, does it mean that those judgments were made on this petitioner because the judges are angry?” Yunusa queried.

Both Atiku and Obi have rejected Wednesday’s judgment of the Tribunal and vowed to approach the Supreme Court.

