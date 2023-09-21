Politics
Gov Mbah wins as Enugu Tribunal upholds his election
The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Enugu State has validated the election of the state governor, Peter Mbah.
A three-member panel of the tribunal led by Justice Kudirat Murayo Akano dismissed the petitions of Labour Party’s Chijioke Edeoga, who was one of Mbah’s major challenger at the March 18 governorship polls
Recall that Mbah polled 160,895 votes to defeat Edeoga, who garnered 157,552 votes at the polls.
After the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Mbah winner, Edeoga proceeded to file a petition that there was over-voting, and that the governor forged his NYSC discharge certificate, among others.
Delivering the judgement on Thursday, the tribunal struck out the NYSC certificate case on the grounds that “NYSC discharge Certificate is not a qualification for governorship” in line with Sections 177 and 138 of the 1999 Constitution as amended.
READ ALSO:Gov Mbah approves appointment into 13 boards in Enugu
The court asked “Assuming that the NYSC discharge certificate of the second Respondent as claimed by the Petitioners was forged, is the NYSC Certificate a qualification to contest for Governor in Nigeria according to the constitution? The answer is no.”
Justice Akano held that Mbah was qualified to contest the governorship seat even without submitting the discharge certificate, noting that the Senior Secondary School Certificate or its equivalent is a minimum academic qualification for election for the office of the governor in line with Section 177 of the constitution.
He stated that contrary to Edeoga’s petition, the governor had the highest number of lawful votes in the election which was in sync with the electoral law.
The tribunal further ruled that the LP candidate failed to prove that there was non-use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) during the election in Nkanu East Local Government Area.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....
FEATURE: The falling standard of education in Nigeria today: Whose Fault?
Over the years, education has proven to be the fulcrum facilitating national development in any state. Through education, knowledge is...
INVESTIGATION: Failed multi-million naira constituency water projects litter Sokoto communities
Many rural communities in Sokoto State are at the risk of an outbreak of diarrhea and other diseases due to...
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...